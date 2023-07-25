Hamburg European Open 2023 Day 3: Singles predictions, ft. Lorenzo Musetti vs Jozef Kovalik

The third day of the European Open in Hamburg on Wednesday will feature two first-round and four second-round men's singles, and four second-round women's singles matches.

On Tuesday, the likes of Lorenzo Musetti, Alexander Zverev, and Storm Sanders emerged victorious, respectively beating Elias Ymer, Alex Molcan, and Donna Vekic.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four singles matches (all Round of 16) at the combined ATP and WTA event in Hamburg on Wednesday could pan out:

#1 Lorenzo Musetti (Hamburg third seed) vs Jozef Kovalik

Jozef Kovalik

Third seed Lorenzo Musetti will continue his title defence at Hamburg against lucky loser Jozef Kovalik for a place in the last eight.

World No. 18 Musetti launched his quest for back-to-back titles at the ATP 500 tournament with a straight-set win over Elias Ymer to improve to 25-17 on the season. Meanwhile, the 172nd-ranked Kovalik registered his third win in six matches in 2023 by seeing off Thiago Seyboth Wild.

The two players haven't met before, but expect Musetti to extend his winning run at the tournament.

Pick: Musetti in straight sets

#2 Laslo Djere vs Guido Pella

Laslo Djere

Laslo Djere takes on unseeded Argentine Guido Pella as a place in the Hamburg quarterfinals beckons.

World No. 57 Djere beat another Argentine - Tomas Martin Etcheverry - in his opener to improve to 20-17 in 2023. Meanwhile, the 228th-ranked Pella improved to 9-10 on the season by seeing off Thiago Monteiro.

Pella has taken both his meetings with Djere, but the latter is expected to prevail this time.

Pick: Djere in three sets

#3 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Luca Van Assche

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Seventh seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina takes on France's Luca Van Assche for a place in the quarterfinals.

The 39th-ranked Davidovich Fokina beat Pedro Cachin in his opener to improve to 22-18 in 2023. Meanwhile, World No. 77 Van Assche saw off compatriot Alexander Muller for his sixth win in 16 matches on the season.

Davidovich Fokina has taken both his meetings with Van Assche - both on clay - and the trend should continue.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina in straight sets

#4 Yulia Putintseva vs Jule Niemeier

Yulia Putintseva

Sixth seed Yulia Putintseva takes on Germany's Jule Niemeier for a place in the Hamburg quarterfinals.

The 58th-ranked Putintseva saw off Elsa Jacquemot to improve to 19-18 on the season. Meanwhile, World No. 106 Niemeier saw off fellow German Ella Seidel for her ninth win in 28 matches in 2023.

Neimeier won her lone meeting with Putintseva at the 2022 US Open, but the latter should take this one.

Pick: Putintseva in three sets