Happy birthday, Roger! Federer's greatest grand-slam shots

Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2018

Wednesday marked the 37th birthday of Roger Federer, prompting a deluge of messages from around the tennis fraternity and beyond.

Despite coming towards the end of his fourth decade, the Swiss icon continues to defy Father Time and over the past couple of years has produced something approaching his best form.

His triumph at January's Australian Open was Federer's 20th grand slam success, a remarkable 15 years on from his first.

And to celebrate his special day, the Twitter accounts of Wimbledon, the US Open, the Davis Cup and the Australian Open published numerous highlights from the Swiss' glittering career.

Happy birthday, Roger!

On his 37th birthday, we're putting it to a vote - what's your favourite @rogerfederer shot at #Wimbledon?



We've selected our top four for you to choose from, and the first needs little in the way of introduction... pic.twitter.com/JZ60dtbQPM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) August 8, 2018

A true @rogerfederer special.



Up next is this sublime drop shot, carved to perfection in the 2012 final against Andy Murray #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/HEragMupr8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) August 8, 2018

"You don't practise this. Even Federer doesn't do that"



Third on our list: a nonchalant flick of the wrist against David Nalbandian in 2011 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Huvlp6VMki — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) August 8, 2018

"There's nothing to be done there. There's no defence for shots like that"



Last but by no means least: @rogerfederer turns defence into attack in the blink of an eye against Andy Murray in their 2015 semi-final at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zUOHyUDFYS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) August 8, 2018

37 years ago, a was born...



Happy Birthday to 5-time #USOpen champion @rogerfederer!



Join us on a trip down memory lane... pic.twitter.com/md2wjdlSEb — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 8, 2018

Roger Rewind



On his Birthday, a closer look at some of @rogerfederer's most masterful moments at the #USOpen...



Let's begin with a point that even made Roger jump for joy! pic.twitter.com/XQmd5M25G8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 8, 2018