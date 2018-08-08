Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Happy birthday, Roger! Federer's greatest grand-slam shots

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    08 Aug 2018, 22:47 IST
RogerFederer - Cropped
Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2018

Wednesday marked the 37th birthday of Roger Federer, prompting a deluge of messages from around the tennis fraternity and beyond.

Despite coming towards the end of his fourth decade, the Swiss icon continues to defy Father Time and over the past couple of years has produced something approaching his best form.

His triumph at January's Australian Open was Federer's 20th grand slam success, a remarkable 15 years on from his first.

And to celebrate his special day, the Twitter accounts of Wimbledon, the US Open, the Davis Cup and the Australian Open published numerous highlights from the Swiss' glittering career.

Happy birthday, Roger!

A look at Roger Federer's greatest Grand Slam triumphs on...
5 qualities which made Roger Federer the greatest tennis...
5 revolutionary shots and tactics in modern tennis
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic? The 'GOAT'...
Why Rafael Nadal is better than Roger Federer: A case for...
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: The greatest sports...
5 Reasons Roger Federer's life is peRFect
Federer: Serena may be the greatest of all-time
4 players who can dethrone Roger Federer to win Wimbledon...
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's best quotes about each...
