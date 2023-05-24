Several tennis fans are pleased with Roger Federer’s words of encouragement and hope for his great rival and friend, Rafael Nadal. Federer repeatedly brought up Nadal during his recent Q & A session on Twitter, and one fan joked that the Swiss was 'fangirling' over the Spaniard.

Nadal suffered an injury to the iliopsoas muscle of his left leg during the 2023 Australian Open and has not played on the ATP tour since. The 36-year-old recently announced that he was taking a break from tennis for “several months,” hoping to return in 2024 for one last season.

In a Q&A with his fans on Twitter, Roger Federer was asked if he could offer any “consolation” for the Spaniard’s fans. The 41-year-old responded:

“I'm with you. but i'm happy for him that he's giving himself the necessary time so that he can come back healthy and make a few more magical runs.”

Federer has been a huge admirer of Nadal throughout their rivalry, and that has continued even after his retirement. One fan compared Federer's support for Nadal to Iga Swiatek “fangirling” over the Spaniard. Another suggested that Federer used the Q&A just to talk about the King of Clay.

“He's not some basic Rafan. He's on Iga's level of fangirling," one user wrote.

“him hosting a q&a just to have an excuse to talk about rafa.. we get it bro,” commented another.

Most fans were simply touched by Federer’s love for his friend and they thanked him for his kindness.

Stay close you two!I know it goes without saying but please take good care of our bebecito from us

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

“Yes I will miss seeing him play” - Roger Federer admits he will miss Nadal at the French Open

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 2008 French Open

Another fan in the Q&A asked Roger Federer if he would miss Rafael Nadal at the clay slam. The 20-time Grand Slam champion responded in the affirmative.

"Yes I will miss seeing him play," Federer tweeted. "French Open + @RafaelNadal = one of the most incredible records in history of all sports."

The Swiss also cheekily commented that his favorite match against the King of Clay was the 2008 French Open final:

“RG 2008. Those 4 games were awesome. (wink).”

Then a three-time defending champion, Rafael Nadal defeated Roger Federer 6–1, 6–3, 6–0 in the 2008 final to claim his fourth-consecutive Roland Garros title. The loss proved to be Federer’s worst at a Major in his entire 24-year-long career.

