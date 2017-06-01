He was in agony - Del Potro saddened by Almagro injury
A knee injury put an end to Nicolas Almagro's tournament at Roland Garros and the Spaniard was left in tears.
Juan Martin del Potro backed Nicolas Almagro to fight his way back to fitness after the Spaniard was left in tears following his injury-enforced withdrawal from the French Open.
Thursday's second-round clash was curtailed by a knee problem for Almagro which left him unable to continue when the match was tied at one set each.
Del Potro, who revealed he had been struggling with a slight groin issue, consoled his stricken rival, who slumped to the floor in clear distress.
And the 2009 US Open champion was saddened by Almagro's plight, having suffered a few injuries himself.
Te deseo una pronta recuperación, @NicoAlmagro. Imagino lo que sentís. Fuerza. pic.twitter.com/I2HuYkx5I9— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) June 1, 2017
"It's an unpleasant feeling. You have a player who is suffering quite a lot. He was in agony. It was tough," said the Argentinian, who tried to offer some words of comfort to the three-time Roland Garros quarter-finalist.
"I told him that tennis is important, but health matters more than tennis in this case, because I want him to be out of his bad patch. I hope that he will recover very quickly.
"And of course it's not easy for me when you have a friend in the other side of the court showing an injury or crying. It was really a bad moment for both, but I wish all the best to him
"I tried to find good words for that moment. I said to try to be calm. Try to think about his family, his baby.
"I think he has everything to fix this problem and come back on tour stronger."