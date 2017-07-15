History beckons for Federer and Cilic - the Wimbledon men's final in Opta facts

Roger Federer will become the first man to win eight singles titles at Wimbledon if he gets the better of Marin Cilic.

by Omnisport News 15 Jul 2017, 15:57 IST

Roger Federer playing against Marin Cilic at Wimbledon in 2016

The great Roger Federer is a firm favourite to claim a record eighth Wimbledon singles title but Marin Cilic can also make history if he tears up the script in Sunday's final.

Federer produced another masterclass to beat Tomas Berdych in the second semi-final on Friday, a year after Milos Raonic denied him at the same stage.

The peerless Swiss has reaped the rewards of cutting his 2016 season short after that agonising exit 12 months ago, returning to win an 18th grand slam singles title at the Australian Open in January.

The 35-year-old world number five will become the first man to win the grass-court major eight times if he defeats Cilic, who was two sets up against Federer last year before losing a thrilling quarter-final.

So so happy and privileged to be in another @Wimbledon final. See you all Sunday — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 14, 2017

Cilic saw off Sam Querrey to reach his first Wimbledon final and the 2014 US Open champion will become the only Croatian to win multiple grand slam singles titles if he defies the odds to beat Federer.

Here, we look at some of the key Opta facts ahead of the showdown on the final day of the famous tournament.

7 - Federer is tied with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw on seven Wimbledon victories.

18 - The legendary Swiss has won three more grand slam singles titles than any other male player. Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22) are the only players to have won more majors in the Open Era.

2 - Cilic is one of two Croatian players to win a grand slam singles crown, Goran Ivanisevic being the other at the All England Club in 2001. Cilic would become the first from his country to win multiple slams.

11 - Including this year, Federer has appeared in 11 of the last 15 Wimbledon men's singles finals, losing his last two showdowns.

1976 - Federer could become the first man to win Wimbledon without dropping a set since Bjorn Borg in 1976. He has managed that feat once before in a major, taking every set on the way to his 2007 Australian Open triumph.

6/7 - Federer and Cilic have met seven times previously, with Federer winning six of those matches. Federer won their only previous meeting on grass at Wimbledon last year.