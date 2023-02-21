"How can people hate this man is beyond me" - Tennis fans hail Rafael Nadal for naming Lionel Messi as more deserving of Laureus Sportsman Award

Tennis icon Rafael Nadal has been nominated for the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award along with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Max Verstappen, Stephen Curry, and Mondo Duplantis. The Spaniard had a splendid first half of the 2022 season during which he won the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

However, the former World No. 1 recently stated that he believes Lionel Messi should win the prestigious award. Messi was instrumental in Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Nadal's selfless statement struck all the right chords with tennis fans, who took to Twitter to heap praise on the Spaniard.

One fan couldn't believe how Nadal still has haters.

"how can people hate this man is beyond me," they wrote.

Another Twitter user expressed admiration for both sporting legends.

"Incredible sportsman and fantastic guy. This is why i admire both of them," their tweet read.

Another fan referred to the 22-time Grand Slam winner as "humble and nice."

"no because how can you hate rafa he’s so humble and nice," they tweeted.

One user pined for the day Nadal would return to the tennis court.

"Rafa is just too humble for this earth. The way he conducts himself, both on and off the court, these stories he posted, EVERYTHING about the man, it just speaks to it. We aren’t worthy of him 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 - the day we see Rafa back on court cannot come soon enough," their tweet read.

Below are a few more fan reactions to Rafael Nadal's selfless statement:

S.S @write2swagatam

Rafael Nadal won 2 Grand Slam titles in 2022

2022 French Open - Day 15

Rafael Nadal enjoyed his best-ever start to a season in 2022, going 20 matches unbeaten. At the Australian Open, he battled through to the final, where he came up against the in-form Daniil Medvedev. At two sets to love down, Nadal looked down and out. But he battled back to stun the Russian and win his second Australian Open crown.

At his favorite Slam in Paris, the 36-year-old beat four top-10 players en route to the title. In the quarterfinals, he ousted arch-rival Novak Djokovic in four sets. He then beat Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud to win his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam overall.

During the second half of the season, the Spaniard struggled with injuries and form. He was forced to retire before his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios and crashed out of the US Open in the fourth round.

