I am getting back to my best: Nagal

By B D Narayankar

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Struggling for form this season, young Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal says he is gradually getting back to his best after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Nagal will defend his Bengaluru Open title but the young Indian tennis player is not putting himself under pressure.

Nagal said he had spent a lot of time searching for the new coach until summer and then suffered injury which kept him out for at least three months.

"Finally, I am spending a lot of time on the tennis court and also, I am back to what I was playing. Due to injuries, I was on and off the court every alternate week. When you are injured you are not getting too much to train as well," Nagal told PTI.

Nagal, who now trains with Serbia's Milos Galecic, has suffered first round defeats in his previous three tournaments, including one at the hands of fellow Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan at the Shenzhen Challenger.

"With tennis, you never know what is going to happen. You can beat anyone and lose to anyone. For me it is always round by round. Anything is possible in tennis world," he said when asked how he rates his chances at USD 150,000 Challenger event.

Nagal said absence of Yuki Bhambri is a setback for the event.

"I would have loved to see Yuki playing here. He also missed two to three tournaments because of knee injury. If he is missing the tournament, it is not great for India," he said.

"Yuki also pulls in a lot of fans into the stadium, which was evident last year. People just flock to see their best player sweating out, but this year, they are going to miss him