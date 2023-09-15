"I believe I lost that Wimbledon final in '08 because of the French Open beatdown he gave me"- When Roger Federer spoke on past losses to Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer once said that his loss in the 2008 Wimbledon finals was a result of the beating he received from Rafael Nadal at the French Open. He made this statement during the 2017 Shanghai Masters, a time when he achieved a significant milestone by defeating Nadal five times consecutively for the first time in his career.

"I do believe I still lost that Wimbledon finals in '08 because of the French Open beatdown he gave me. It just affected my first two sets when I played him at Wimbledon. Down 6-4, 6-4, and okay, I got lucky to win the third, but maybe if I don't lose both first sets it might be a different match." Federer said

Nadal and Roger Federer have accumulated an impressive total of 42 Grand Slam titles, with Nadal claiming 22 and Federer securing 20. Their head-to-head record stands at 24 wins for Nadal and 16 wins for Federer overall, including 14 victories for Nadal and 10 for Federer in finals.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal locked horns at Wimbledon on four occasions.

The rivalry between Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stands as one of the greatest rivalries in sports history. Spanning two decades, they faced each other in 40 matches, including their memorable four encounters on the grass courts of Wimbledon. From 2006 to 2008, they contested every Wimbledon final.

Before the 2006 Wimbledon final, the Swiss had already triumphed over Mark Philippoussis once and Andy Roddick twice in the three previous Wimbledon finals, including consecutive clashes with Roddick. When he faced Nadal in the final, Federer was already a three-time defending champion. In the gentlemen's singles tennis title match, Federer secured victory by defeating Nadal with a score of 6–0, 7–6 (7–5), 6–7 (2–7), 6–3.

In 2007, Federer embarked on a quest to secure his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, aiming to equal Björn Borg's Open Era record. This victory marked not only his fifth Wimbledon championship but also his eleventh major title overall. In a thrilling five-set match, Federer triumphed over Nadal with a final score of 7–6(9–7), 4–6, 7–6(7–3), 2–6, 6–2.

The last Wimbledon final featuring both tennis legends occurred in 2008, where Rafael Nadal emerged victorious by defeating the five-time defending champion with a final score of 6–4, 6–4, 6–7 (5–7), 6–7 (8–10), 9–7.

This epic showdown became the second-longest championship match in Wimbledon's history, lasting for an intense 4 hours and 48 minutes, punctuated by two rain delays. The event spanned over seven hours, concluding just before nightfall, and is widely regarded as one of the most memorable matches in the history of tennis.

Before Roger Federer's retirement in 2022, one of his notable matches was against Nadal in the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals, marking their last encounter on grass. Federer secured a victory with a scoreline of 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. This match was significant as it was their 40th meeting in their 15-year rivalry and their first on grass since 2008.

