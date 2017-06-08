I came in playing garbage - Murray delights in Roland Garros run

A smiling Andy Murray described himself as the "odd one out" in the men's semi-final line-up at the French Open, after joining Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka in the last four.

Murray came from a set down to beat eighth seed Kei Nishikori on Wednesday and reach the last four at Roland Garros for a fourth year in succession.

Next up for the world number one is a meeting with Wawrinka, the man he defeated at the same stage of the 2016 tournament before losing the final to Novak Djokovic.

Yet while nine-time champion Nadal and rising star Thiem have been the form players on clay this year, and Wawrinka recorded a tournament victory in Geneva last month, Murray's own displays had been largely underwhelming prior to his run in Paris.

Assessing his remaining rivals for the Coupe des Mousquetaires, Murray said: "They are all obviously playing extremely well.

"Rafa's had a great clay-court season, as has Thiem. Stan this tournament has played great, [and] won in Vienna so is obviously confident.

"I came in playing garbage. I'm the odd one out in the semis, but hopefully I can keep it up.

"Obviously if someone had offered me a semi-final spot before the tournament, I would have signed up for that because I was not playing well at all. And practice also was not good.

"It's been really good so far. I want to keep going."

Murray was not at his best against Nishikori and is likely to need an improved performance against 2015 champion Wawrinka, who has yet to drop a set in his five matches to date and thrashed Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1 on Wednesday.

"When we played last year, it was a similar situation coming in," Murray reasoned. "I think Stan had played really well coming into the match.

"I had struggled in some of my matches during the event last year, but I played one of my best clay-court matches that day to get the win. I need to do the same again.

"He's been playing very well. He's not dropped a set here. He's obviously played extremely well the last few years at the French, and he's confident. It's going to be very tough.

"But I can learn some things from last year. I'm sure he will, as well, and will try to change some things. It should be an interesting match."