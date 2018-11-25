×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

I can help India qualify for 2020 Olympics: Asiad silver medallist

PTI
NEWS
News
11   //    25 Nov 2018, 19:54 IST

By B D Narayankar

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) Fouaad Mirza, who shot to fame by winning two silver medals in equestrian at the 2018 Asian Games, Sunday said he has the best chance to help India qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.

"I have a good chance to help India qualify for the 2020 Olympics," Fouaad told PTI ahead of the ninth edition of Equestrian Premier League conducted by Embassy International Riding School (ERIS) here.

The school has been holding the league for the past eight years. The event is a platform for young and talented riders to encourage them to pursue the sport as professionals.

Jibran Khan, a product of EIRS, won the open category title event this year.

Out of the many competing Asia-Pacific countries in Group F, the real contest will be between India and China for making the Olympics by picking up the required points, he stated.

India is placed in Group F, in which it has to compete with Japan, Thailand, Korea, Indonesia, China and few other countries.

"Japan, New Zealand and Australia have already qualified for Olympics on the basis of being a host nations for conducting world equestrian competitions," he said.

"So, India stands a good chance to qualify as China is the only good competitor."

Asked if he would provide financial support to other riders forming team India for Olympics, Embassy Group chief Jitu Virwani, who is helping Fouaad, said, "I would sponsor the riders if I am assured by the Equestrian Federation of India to send them for 2020 Olympics.":

Virwani said the Indian government has to take several steps including softening of quarantine regulations to popularise the sport in the country.

"The quarantine regulations makes the sport even more expensive, and it becomes difficult for equestrian enthusiasts to get horses into India," he added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Nitto ATP Finals 2018, Qualification Scenarios: How...
RELATED STORY
Should Roger Federer give a shot at Olympic Gold in Tokyo...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Probable Medals for India Today, 23rd...
RELATED STORY
10 most unforgettable moments from the Rio Olympics for...
RELATED STORY
5 sports where India should be excelling, but isn't yet
RELATED STORY
4 Grand Slam trophies named after tennis legends
RELATED STORY
A look at Del Potro's 3 best matches on his 30th birthday
RELATED STORY
5 most-followed Tennis stars on Instagram
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 5 noteworthy achievements of Agnieszka...
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis : Most weeks as WTA World Number 1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us