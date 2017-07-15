I couldn't play at that level at 37 - Muguruza lauds 'incredible' Venus

Venus Williams is into another grand slam final at 37, something Garbine Muguruza does not think she could replicate.

by Omnisport News 15 Jul 2017, 03:26 IST

Garbine Muguruza celebrates her Wimbledon semi-final win

Garbine Muguruza does not believe she could match the achievement of Wimbledon opponent Venus Williams in reaching a grand slam final at the age of 37.

Muguruza will face Williams in Saturday's final, with the Spaniard seeking her second major title having won the French Open in 2016 - a year after losing to Venus' younger sister Serena in the 2015 All England Club showpiece.

For Venus, her meeting with Muguruza marks a second grand slam final of 2017, having been beaten by Serena at the Australian Open, in what is a remarkable resurgence in the twilight of the seven-time grand slam champion's career.

Speaking at a media conference, Muguruza said of Williams: "I think it's very impressive. I think not everybody can do that. It goes a lot with the strength of your body, your style of game.



"For me, it's incredible. I don't think I could be 37 and playing at that level."

Muguruza has been working with 1994 Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez during the tournament but thinks it is her own past experience of grand slam finals that has her better prepared as she seeks to secure a second major crown.

She added: "I think my mind is more equipped this time because the more experience you get, the more you know how to deal with these situations, because they're very special. If you felt it before, it's really helpful.



"So I just have more information about the situation.

"I think she's [Martinez] helping me how to deal with the tournament, because obviously it's a grand slam, and it's difficult to handle because it's two weeks. She has experience."

