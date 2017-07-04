I had to kiss the grass - Medvedev revels in Wawrinka win

Bowing down to kiss the hallowed turf like a champion seemed appropriate to Daniil Medvedev after he upset Stan Wawrinka at Wimbledon.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 01:53 IST

Daniil Medvedev celebrates his upset win over Stan Wawrinka

Fresh from stunning Stan Wawrinka on his Wimbledon debut, Daniil Medvedev said he could not have imagined even playing on Centre Court a year ago and yet he was already planning a cheeky celebration late in the surprise victory.

The Russian outfought and out-thought the Swiss world number three to win 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1, marking a first grand slam victory for the 21-year-old.

And a dominant deciding set afforded the world number 49 the opportunity to consider how he would mark the occasion.

"Already at 5-1 I started thinking what I have to do after the match if I win it," he told the BBC.

"It's my first grand slam win at Centre Court of Wimbledon, my favourite tournament, so I had to kiss the grass, I guess, even though people normally do it when they win the slam," he added with a wry smile.

"First grand slam win, Wimbledon is my favourite slam since the juniors, it still is. Centre Court of Wimbledon, like I was saying yesterday to my friends, even one year ago, I was 250 in the rankings, if someone would say I would win, not only play, but I would win on the Centre Court in Wimbledon, I would say you're joking."

What a moment for @DaniilMedwed ...



A first-ever Grand Slam match win on Centre Court #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bYYqTpGqTL — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2017

Medvedev has impressed in the build-up to the tournament, losing to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Aegon International in Eastbourne, having previously reached the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships, a tournament Wawrinka bowed out of in the first round to eventual winner Feliciano Lopez.

"I've had a really great grass-court season, I knew Stan had some problems at Queen's and only played one match on grass," he said.

"I knew that I would have the chance if I played good. Third and fourth set especially I was playing amazing, so that's how I won.

"I got, not lucky, but it was good that I managed to make the second break, because if I would have [only] one break, I think I would have gotten really tight and it would be hard to win, but with two breaks I was more confident."