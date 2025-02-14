"I was so happy to be seeing a strong Black woman on my screen"- When Naomi Osaka credited Serena Williams as the reason she picked up a tennis racket

Naomi Osaka has always been vocal about her admiration for Serena Williams and how she has looked up to her. This was evident once again when she paid tribute to the tennis legend after her retirement from the sport.

Osaka, who won her first Major against Williams, shared in 2022 how she was in awe watching the American on TV as a kid. She felt inspired seeing a strong Black woman on her screen, especially as a woman of color herself.

“I remember as a kid watching in awe, and I was so happy to be seeing a strong Black woman on my screen,” she told TIME.

The Japanese then said even though Williams was retiring, her legacy would continue through the likes of Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, and others.

“Even though she is retiring, her legacy definitely lives on through Coco [Gauff], Sloane [Stephens], Madison [Keys], and other women of color at the top of their game. Serena is unequivocally the best athlete ever. Forget female athlete, I mean athlete. No one else has changed her sport as much as she did and against all odds,” Naomi Osaka said.

After more than two decades of dominance, Serena Williams ended her illustrious career in 2022, finishing with 23 Grand Slam titles among numerous other achievements. Her final tournament was the US Open, her home Major.

The 43-year-old reached the third round but fell to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets, bidding an emotional farewell. She also teamed up with her sister Venus in doubles, but the duo lost in the opening round to Czechs Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have faced off against each other 4 times

2021 Australian Open: Day 11 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have faced each other four times between 2018 and 2021, with Osaka holding a 3-1 advantage in their head-to-head record.

Their first meeting came at the 2018 Miami Open, where Osaka, a rising star at the time, dominated the match and secured a straight-sets victory. Later that year, they faced off in the US Open final, a match that became one of the most controversial in tennis history.

The Japanese played brilliantly, defeating the American in straight sets to win her maiden Grand Slam title, but the match was overshadowed by a heated dispute between Williams and chair umpire Carlos Ramos, leading to point and game penalties for the American. The incident resulted in a tense trophy ceremony, with Osaka in tears despite her historic victory.

In 2019, they met again in Toronto, where Serena Williams finally got a win over Osaka in straight sets. It was a statement performance from the 23-time Grand Slam champion, showing she could still compete with the younger generation. Their last encounter came in the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open. Osaka once again proved too strong, defeating Williams in straight sets before going on to claim her fourth Grand Slam title.

