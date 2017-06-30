'I love seagulls!' Djokovic delights in Eastbourne stay

Asked if he was enjoying his first week in Eastbourne, Novak Djokovic delighted the locals by replying: "I love seagulls".

A seagull at the Aegon International at Eastbourne

A love of seagulls has inspired Novak Djokovic to write a song for his two-year-old son as he prepares for Wimbledon with an enjoyable stay in Eastbourne.

World number two Djokovic is in action at the seaside town for the first time this week and reached the final of the Aegon International by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4 on Friday.

In a post-match interview, Djokovic was asked if he was enjoying his week at Eastbourne "apart from the noisy seagulls dive-bombing you on the court".

"I actually love seagulls," replied a smiling Djokovic, prompting cheers from spectators.

"My son is not here with me, but we are talking every day and I wrote him a little song, a little poetry about seagulls. This morning and last night while I was doing it, I was on FaceTime with my son and seagulls were going around the balcony of the hotel room and we were talking to them. I guess this is the response - they want to keep on talking.

"It's a nice tournament, I really enjoy this town. I obviously could not be happier to reach the finals here.

"I was hoping I could do well, but this definitely is a dream result for this week. I'm going to get my chance to fight for a trophy and hopefully I can perform well for you guys tomorrow [Saturday]."

Discussing his match against Medvedev, who spurned three break points when leading 4-3 in the first set, Djokovic added: "Daniil is a young, very talented player - his trajectory in the ATP rankings is only going up.

"He has a big serve, very flat shots, very quick hands - it's not easy to hit through him. I had to mix up the pace and find my way around it and it worked, but he had a couple of break points at 4-3 in the first set, so it really could have gone either way. I'm just happy to get through."

Djokovic will face Richard Gasquet or Gael Monfils in Saturday's final.