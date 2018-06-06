I'm not favourite for Halep showdown - Muguruza

World number one status will be on the line when Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep do battle in the last four in Paris.

Two-time grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza does not consider herself to be the favourite to win a mouth-watering French Open semi-final with Simona Halep after thrashing Maria Sharapova.

Muguruza took just 70 minutes to dispatch the Russian 6-2 6-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday.

The third seed has not dropped a set en route to the last four and brushed aside five-time grand slam champion Sharapova in brutal fashion.

World number one Halep came from a set down to oust Angelique Kerber, booking a Thursday showdown with Muguruza which will also determine who tops the rankings after the tournament.

Muguruza has looked ominous in Paris, but says she should not be expected to see off the top seed.

She said: "I don't feel I'm favourite for this match, because she's played better than I have this year. She loves clay, she loves Roland Garros. She's shown it.

"It's a great match, it's a great semi-final. I'm motivated, and that's it. That's all."

Happy to be back in semis @rolandgarros. It was a good match today! Looking forward tomorrow's match against Halep. #RG2018 pic.twitter.com/sexSJjVrlS — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) June 6, 2018

The Wimbledon champion dominated Sharapova with an aggressive approach to beat her for the first time and felt doing her homework paid off.

"The last time I played [Sharapova] in Roland Garros, it was the first time I was in the quarter-finals," the 24-year-old said.

"The situation was different. I didn't have the same experience in this major tournament, being on the centre court. I have also learned now more about her game.

"I have had time to observe her. It's a change that comes from having more years of experience and improving my tennis."