I'm not Wimbledon favourite - Kvitova

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 19 // 30 Jun 2018, 20:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Petra Kvitova poses with the Birmingham Classic trophy

Petra Kvitova does not consider herself to be the favourite to win Wimbledon and says she does not care that Serena Williams will be among her rivals for the title.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has won five titles this year, the last of which came at the Birmingham Classic last weekend.

Kvitova withdrew from Eastbourne this week as a precaution due to a hamstring niggle, but the Czech has been installed as the favourite to claim the Venus Rosewater Dish just 18 months after a serious injury to her playing hand sustained in a knife attack put her career in doubt.

The eighth seed, who will play Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round on Tuesday, is accustomed to being tipped for the title at the All England Club, but does not consider herself to be the leading contender.

"I've been hearing this every year I'm playing Wimbledon, so it's not really anything special. I heard the same last year as well, even thought I'd just played two tournaments." she said.

"I didn't feel that way last year and I don't this year either. I know how the grand slams are this year for me. I'm just here probably to try my best, to kind of do the best result I can this year.

"I don't really feel a favourite for Wimbledon anyway."

Kvitova says she has no issue with the decision to seed Williams despite the American being ranked 183rd as she continues her comeback after giving birth last year.

"I'm okay with that. I think that she really playing well on the grass. I don't really have any problems with that." the 28-year-old said of Williams, who is the 25th seed.

Kvitova is instead more concerned about ensuring she is at her very best rather than thinking about the threat posed by the 23-time major champion.

"Well, actually I don't really care, to be honest. I'm just here by myself, focusing on myself, not on the other girls." she added.

"For me, it doesn't really matter who is in the field with me. I do have my opponent for the match. That's important."