I played the best tennis of my life! - Berrettini revels in double delight

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News // 30 Jul 2018

Matteo Berrettini celebrates

Underdog Matteo Berrettini revelled in singles and doubles ATP World Tour titles after playing what he believed to be the best tennis of his life at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

The 22-year-old Italian had never previously won a Tour title and, before the start of the week, had not triumphed in a doubles match at this level.

But Berrettini delivered in remarkable fashion, upsetting Roberto Bautista-Agut in the singles and then doubling up with Daniele Bracciali later on Sunday.

Berrettini and Bracciali defeated Igor Zelenay and Denys Molchanov 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) to have the world number 84 bemused by his successes.

"[It was an] unbelievable week, really. I think I played the best tennis of my life and I am really happy," he told the ATP website.

"I am also happy that I played singles and doubles and that I was able to play both. I was really good about my body.

"Of course I dreamed about [a title], but it was so far. When you start, you have to think about the small things to reach.

"Last year I won my first ATP Challenger Tour title. Now I am here with a Tour-level trophy."

He added: "This week I came without my coach and brought my girlfriend and a friend with me. It worked out very well, maybe I should do this more often ... just joking!"