I think I can be even better - Azarenka raring to go ahead of Mallorca return

Former world number one and two-time grand slam winner Victoria Azarenka is raring to get her career back underway in Mallorca.

by Omnisport News 19 Jun 2017, 18:17 IST

Victoria Azarenka will make her WTA Tour return at the Mallorca Open this week and the two-time Australian Open champion believes she has yet to reach her full potential.

The Belarusian has not featured on tour since last July after announcing her pregnancy, and she subsequently gave birth to a baby boy named Leo in December.

Her return to competitive action had not been expected until the hard-court season but Azarenka will be back ahead of schedule and will feature at Wimbledon.

Prior to her time away from tennis Azarenka won two grand slams, reached the US Open final twice and made the semis at the French Open and Wimbledon a total of three times.

She has 20 career titles to her name and she is determined to improve on that record, the 27-year-old insisting she is better than ever.

"I think I'm more competitive - that quality never left me," she said ahead of her first match with Risa Ozaki in Mallorca.

"I really feel I haven't reached my potential yet and I think I can be better.

"We had more than the time of the off-season, and were able to implement some of the things that when you play are hard to change.

"So I worked a little bit on changing my technique, the biomechanics, to make sure that I can prolong my career."