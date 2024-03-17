Carlos Alcaraz recently spoke about being able to level his head-to-head record against Jannik Sinner following his win in their semifinal match at Indian Wells.

In a rain-delayed match, Alcaraz defeated Sinner 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in just over two hours to secure his place in the final of the BNP Paribas Open.

With this win, the Spaniard leveled their head-to-head record to 4-4 and prevented the Italian from surpassing him to become World No. 2 in the ATP Rankings.

Similar to last year, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in the semifinals at Tennis Paradise, advancing to the final where he will face last year's runner-up, Daniil Medvedev.

During the post-match press conference, the World No. 2 talked abut his rivalry with his good friend Sinner and whether he felt nervous about facing the Italian who had beaten him in their last two encounters - at the 2023 Miami Open and the China Open.

Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he always feels nervous when playing against Jannik Sinner as he need to give his all on the court to secure a victory. However, he revealed that their head-to-head record does not make him nervous but rather motivates him to perform well.

"Well, every time that I'm gonna face Jannik I'm going to get nervous. That's for sure. Because I know that I have to play him 100% if I want to beat him. But yeah, doesn't get me nervous the facts of that I am behind in head-to-head. It give me extra motivation to give my 100% just to beat him in that head-to-head," Alcaraz said.

With their head-to-head record now tied, Alcaraz said he will not be battling that statistic the next time he faced Sinner.

"You know, I try to play my best every match against him, to be able to catch him. I think I did it. We are equals right now, if I'm not wrong. So the next time that I'm going to face him, I'm not gonna think about I'm battling that," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz: "I'm really happy to beat Jannik and be in the final again"

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Following his victory over Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about into his mental fortitude during the match. Recognizing the challenge posed by Sinner's impressive 16-0 start to the 2024 season, Alcaraz emphasized that he knew the importance of staying mentally strong to secure the win over the Italian.

"I stayed strong mentally. I think that's a really important part in this game. You have to be strong mentally if you want to overcome these kind of matches, a set down against someone that's playing an unbelievable game. I'm really happy with the things that I've done after that," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz revealed that he made adjustments to his playing style during the match in order to outmaneuver his opponent. Expressing his satisfaction with the win, the Spaniard conveyed his happiness at defeating Sinner and advancing to the final at Indian Wells.

"I changed my style a little bit, I changed my game a little bit and I think it worked very well. I'm really happy to beat Jannik and be in the final again," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev in the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Medvedev earned his spot in the championship match by overcoming the hometown favorite, Tommy Paul 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the last four.