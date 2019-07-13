I won't complain about Wimbledon crowd - Djokovic

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 22 // 13 Jul 2019, 02:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wimbledon's top seed Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said he has had "enough support" from the Wimbledon crowd over the years and was not interested in complaining about it following his semi-final victory on Friday.

Djokovic - a four-time winner at the All England Club - beat Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 to book his spot in a sixth Wimbledon decider.

The Serbian appeared a little flustered at times as his opponent regularly enjoyed significant vocal support from the crowd.

And a repeat is likely on Sunday as Djokovic battles SW19 favourite Roger Federer in a much-anticipated final.

Asked if he felt "a lack of love and respect" from the Centre Court crowd, Djokovic responded: "No, I mean, look, I focused on what I need to do.

"At times they wanted him to come back to the match, maybe take a lead because he was an underdog in the match. I understand that.

"But I had enough support here over the years, so I don't complain."

Quizzed further about his frustration, the 32-year-old said: "It's nothing unusual. You go through these kinds of emotional moments, especially in big matches like this, all the time.

Advertisement

"I mean, at least on my side. Sometimes I show my emotions, sometimes I don't. It's nothing really in particular.

"There's always something that can take you out of the comfort zone. Sometimes you get frustrated. It's important to bounce back really quickly."

Speaking specifically on the challenge Federer would bring, Djokovic added: "We all know how good he is anywhere, but especially here. This surface complements his game very much.

"He loves to play very fast. Takes away the time from his opponent. Just doesn't give you any same looks. He just rushes you to everything.

"I've played with Roger in some epic finals here a couple years in a row, so I know what to expect."

Federer is an eight-time Wimbledon champion but both finals he has played against Djokovic at the famous venue, he has lost. Federer's only win against Djokovic at Wimbledon came in 2012, when he won a semi-final in four sets.