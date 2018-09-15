ICC conducts annual elite panel conference in Dubai

Dubai, Sep 15 (PTI) The best match officials of the world converged here for four days and shared their expertise on the conduct of the game and application of the rules among others things during the annual Elite Panel Conference that culminated on Saturday.

The conference, attended by the Elite Panel of Match Referees, Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, members of the emerging group of umpires and the umpire coaches, focused on implementation of the amendments to the Code of Conduct and Playing Conditions, low catches and use of technology.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson and ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice, were among those to address the gathering during different sessions.

ICC Senior Manager, Umpires and Referees, Adrian Griffith said: "We don't get together very frequently during the course of the year even though we communicate regularly. When we are together, we use our experiences of dealing with situations and go over the playing conditions.

"We had some very interactive sessions and we can get our guys to be more consistent going forward. There are always things that are new and which we put into practice through the year, for which we take feedback to make things better. These sessions are also very important for team bonding."

Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referee, Ranjan Madugalle added: "There's a lot of seriousness during these sessions but there is also a lot of friendship and camaraderie. We meet regularly during assignments but the circumstances are different then.

"Here it is a more relaxed atmosphere where we can discuss various things and learn from each other's experiences. When we get such an opportunity, we make the best use of it