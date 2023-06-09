Iga Swiatek carries on the Big-3 agenda with French Open run, keeps 'Big Finals' streak alive with Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina

Iga Swiatek’s run to the 2023 French Open final has further solidified her, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina’s dominance on tour. The trio have now featured in all seven 'big finals' of the year so far.

Swiatek, Sabalenka and Rybakina have taken the WTA by storm this season. The three women have established a firm rivalry on tour with their formidable display of tennis.

The trio’s rivalry started brewing when Elena Rybakina defeated title favorite Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open. The Kazakh proceeded to make the final of the event, where she was joined by Aryna Sabalenka.

The rivalry intensified when Sabalenka toppled Wimbledon champion Rybakina in the final to join her and Swiatek as the reigning Slam champions.

The next big tournament was the WTA 1000 in Dubai, where Swiatek bagged the runner-up trophy against Barbora Krejcikova. At the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, the Pole was yet again outclassed by Rybakina in the semifinals. The event’s final saw the Kazakh clinch the title with victory over Sabalenka.

Rybakina also featured in the WTA 1000 final in Miami, but fell short against Petra Kvitova.

During the clay season, Aryna Sabalenka took revenge for her Stuttgart final loss to World No. 1 Swiatek by outfoxing her in the WTA 1000 final in Madrid. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina won her second WTA 1000 title of the year in Rome a couple of weeks later, seeing off Swiatek enroute.

With Iga Swiatek now making the final of the French Open, at least one of trio has featured in each of the WTA 1000 finals (Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Rome), as well as Grand Slam finals (Australian Open and French Open) so far this year.

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will hold Top-3 spots for the first time after French Open 2023

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have become an indomitable presence on the WTA Tour in the past year and a half. The trio currently hold all four Grand Slams between them, with the Pole claiming the 2022 French Open and the US Open, the Kazakh clinching the 2022 Wimbledon title, and the Belarusian lifting the 2023 Australian Open trophy. They have also claimed seven titles between them so far this year.

Their rankings are soon set to reflect their on-court dominance in its true sense. For the first time in their careers, the trio will simultaneously hold the World No. 1, World No. 2 and World No. 3 spots.

Swiatek and Sabalenka will stay put in the Top-2 positions. Elena Rybakina, meanwhile, will be promoted to a new career-high of World No. 3 after the French Open. The 23-year-old has had to be patient with her rise, having earned no credits for her 2022 Wimbledon title win.

