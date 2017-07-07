I'll give him a mean, angry look – Zverev jokes about unsettling Federer

After Roger Federer struggled with nerves at Wimbledon, Mischa Zverev planned to capitalise.



Mischa Zverev joked he would give Roger Federer a "mean, angry look" to try and make the Swiss great nervous before their Wimbledon third-round clash.

Federer said he struggled to shake off nerves early in his straight-sets win over Dusan Lajovic on Thursday.

That came as a surprise admission from an 18-time grand slam champion aiming to win a record eighth title at the All England Club.

Zverev, who recorded a win over Mikhail Kukushkin and has failed to win a set in four previous meetings with Federer, was told about the Swiss great's nerves.

"Good, he's human," the German said.

Asked how he could make Federer nervous, Zverev said: "I don't know if it's something I can do or he can do to himself.

"I'll maybe give him a mean, angry look before the match. I have no idea.

"We'll see what's going to happen. So far every time we saw each other, we've been joking around in the locker room or warm-up area.

"He seemed pretty relaxed to me."

Federer said he was unsure what to expect from Zverev, who has taken different approaches in their two meetings in 2017.

Zverev, into the Wimbledon third round for just the second time and first since 2008, is unfazed by his 0-4 record against Federer, saying he could accept defeat to one of the all-time greats.

"It's not like you lose to someone ranked 300 or 400 in the world. If you lose to Roger, I feel like it's OK. It can happen," he said.

"I remember times when I feel like he's beaten at least everyone at least once in a set. It can happen.

"When he plays his best tennis, OK, you just walk around, pick up balls, hope that he's going to start missing at one point.

"Right now I'm happy. I'm not playing him in the first round but the third round. That's already something. No matter what's going to happen overall, it's going to be a positive experience."