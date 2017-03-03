I'll never play another one like that - Murray struggles to process marathon tie-break

After a remarkable comeback in Dubai, Andy Murray admitted he had never played in a tie-break like Thursday's against Philipp Kohlschreiber.

by Opta News 03 Mar 2017, 02:59 IST

World number one Andy Murray

Andy Murray's marathon second-set tie-break with Philipp Kohlschreiber was a first for the world number one in what he described as "special match".

The opening set of the Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-final went the way of Kohlschreiber and the German had more than one opportunity to seal a surprise win.

In the second set Kohlschreiber saved one set point ahead of the breaker, and wasted another six as Murray levelled.

It took over 30 minutes to find a winner in the second set tie-break as momentum swung both ways, Murray producing some sublime drop shots, while Kohlschreiber repeatedly found the line with his groundstrokes.

Eventually it went Murray's way 20-18, the sixth time a breaker has gone to 38 points since 1991.

No tour-level match since 1991 has featured a tiebreak with more than 38 points. Six have had a 20-18 TB, including @Andy_Murray 's win today — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 2, 2017

Other 20-18 TBs

Tsonga/Roddick '07 AO

Acasuso/Phau '06 Toronto

Federer/Safin '04 ATP Finals

Goran/Rusedski '97 Queen's

Goran/Nestor '93 USO https://t.co/qmx5mE8GMe — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 2, 2017

"I have never played a tie-break that long ever. I'll probably never play another one like that again," said Murray.

"I mean, I have been playing on the tour for 11, 12 years now, and nothing's been close to that.

"There was definitely some unbelievable points in that second-set tie-break. We both missed a couple of shots, but in general, I think the level was extremely high.

"It's a special match to win because of how it went."