I'll never play another one like that - Murray struggles to process marathon tie-break
After a remarkable comeback in Dubai, Andy Murray admitted he had never played in a tie-break like Thursday's against Philipp Kohlschreiber.
Andy Murray's marathon second-set tie-break with Philipp Kohlschreiber was a first for the world number one in what he described as "special match".
The opening set of the Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-final went the way of Kohlschreiber and the German had more than one opportunity to seal a surprise win.
In the second set Kohlschreiber saved one set point ahead of the breaker, and wasted another six as Murray levelled.
It took over 30 minutes to find a winner in the second set tie-break as momentum swung both ways, Murray producing some sublime drop shots, while Kohlschreiber repeatedly found the line with his groundstrokes.
Eventually it went Murray's way 20-18, the sixth time a breaker has gone to 38 points since 1991.
No tour-level match since 1991 has featured a tiebreak with more than 38 points. Six have had a 20-18 TB, including @Andy_Murray 's win today— ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 2, 2017
Other 20-18 TBs— ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 2, 2017
Tsonga/Roddick '07 AO
Acasuso/Phau '06 Toronto
Federer/Safin '04 ATP Finals
Goran/Rusedski '97 Queen's
Goran/Nestor '93 USO https://t.co/qmx5mE8GMe
"I have never played a tie-break that long ever. I'll probably never play another one like that again," said Murray.
"I mean, I have been playing on the tour for 11, 12 years now, and nothing's been close to that.
"There was definitely some unbelievable points in that second-set tie-break. We both missed a couple of shots, but in general, I think the level was extremely high.
"It's a special match to win because of how it went."