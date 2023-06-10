"In the making to become greatest WTA player in history" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek winning French Open 2023

Iga Swiatek won her fourth Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open, making tennis fans come together on social media to congratulate her.

The World No. 1 defeated Karolina Muchova, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, in the final on Saturday, winning her third title in the last four years in Paris. After the win, the 22-year-old immediately started crying, overcome with emotion.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



overcomes Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to successfully defend her title and earn a third Roland-Garros crown.



#RolandGarros @iga_swiatek overcomes Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to successfully defend her title and earn a third Roland-Garros crown. 🔙✌️🔙@iga_swiatek overcomes Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to successfully defend her title and earn a third Roland-Garros crown.#RolandGarros https://t.co/q1OPO4qRJa

In awe of the Pole's achievement, users on Twitter spared no superlative when it came to congratulating her, calling her a 'force to be reckoned with.'

"Unstoppable! Iga Swiatek proves once again she's a force to be reckoned with on clay. Congratulations on a phenomenal win!" a fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan went as far as predicting that Swiatek could become the greatest ever WTA player in history given how much she has achieved at the age of 22.

"In the making to become greatest WTA player in history," another fan had an explosive reaction.

"For those of you that wavered one second that Iga wouldn't win. You were wrong and she won," another fan added.

Danny Huebner @Huebakah_ @rolandgarros @iga_swiatek For those of you that wavered one second that Iga wouldn't win. You were wrong and she won. @rolandgarros @iga_swiatek For those of you that wavered one second that Iga wouldn't win. You were wrong and she won.

Tennis fans were most impressed with the level of the final, congratulating Muchova as well.

"OMG that was mindblowing. Bravo Swiatek & Muchova, and congrats Iga on title #4!" a fan wrote on Twitter.

Dan Mohr @DMinWA @rolandgarros Bravo Swiatek & Muchova, and congrats Iga on title #4!! @iga_swiatek OMG that was mindblowingBravo Swiatek & Muchova, and congrats Iga on title #4!! @rolandgarros @iga_swiatek OMG that was mindblowing 😯 Bravo Swiatek & Muchova, and congrats Iga on title #4!! 👏

"My god, that was stressful. What a final!" added another.

"It didn't deserve to end like that", a fan captioned a picture of Muchova.

Here are some more reactions:

Craig O'Shannessy 🇺🇦 @BrainGameTennis Huge congratulations to Iga #Swiatek and Karolina #Muchova for playing such an outstanding final. You were both wonderful! Iga played her best with the match on the line deep in the 3rd set. Huge respect for taking another #RolandGarros title. Standing ovation from everywhere Huge congratulations to Iga #Swiatek and Karolina #Muchova for playing such an outstanding final. You were both wonderful! Iga played her best with the match on the line deep in the 3rd set. Huge respect for taking another #RolandGarros title. Standing ovation from everywhere 🌍 https://t.co/rAyMMFGu0U

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



It's four majors and three French Opens now for Iga Swiatek with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Karolina Muchova.



She's the youngest woman since Serena Williams to win a fourth GS title. And she can win these things when pushed, and pushed hard. THREE-GA SWIATEKIt's four majors and three French Opens now for Iga Swiatek with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Karolina Muchova.She's the youngest woman since Serena Williams to win a fourth GS title. And she can win these things when pushed, and pushed hard. THREE-GA SWIATEK 🏆🏆🏆It's four majors and three French Opens now for Iga Swiatek with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Karolina Muchova.She's the youngest woman since Serena Williams to win a fourth GS title. And she can win these things when pushed, and pushed hard.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



6-2. 5-7, 6-4 over Karolina Muchova, who dug deep and made it a thrilling final.



Iga already a legend of #1 Iga Swiatek, one of the best players at delivering decisive defeats in tennis history, was made to battle for her fourth major title, and she prevailed.6-2. 5-7, 6-4 over Karolina Muchova, who dug deep and made it a thrilling final.Iga already a legend of #RolandGarros #1 Iga Swiatek, one of the best players at delivering decisive defeats in tennis history, was made to battle for her fourth major title, and she prevailed.6-2. 5-7, 6-4 over Karolina Muchova, who dug deep and made it a thrilling final.Iga already a legend of #RolandGarros .

Matt Zemek @mzemek



Iga Swiatek has 4 major titles just a week and a half after turning 22 years of age.



That's elite, no? Not the way anyone wanted this to end, but that's why this sport is so hard to play at an elite level.Iga Swiatek has 4 major titles just a week and a half after turning 22 years of age.That's elite, no? #PolandGarros Not the way anyone wanted this to end, but that's why this sport is so hard to play at an elite level.Iga Swiatek has 4 major titles just a week and a half after turning 22 years of age.That's elite, no? #PolandGarros

Ben Stanley @BDStanley wta @WTA



World No.1 𝗜 𝗚 𝟰World No.1 @iga_swiatek defeats Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to claim her third #RolandGarros trophy and fourth career Grand Slam title! 𝗜 𝗚 𝟰 🏆🏆🏆🏆World No.1 @iga_swiatek defeats Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to claim her third #RolandGarros trophy and fourth career Grand Slam title! https://t.co/826NkeVInV I never even used to like tennis, but few things have given me more pleasure in recent years than watching the book-devouring, tiramisu-scoffing, meme-generating phenomenon that is @iga_swiatek absolutely bossing it on the world stage. Podwarszawskie strong. twitter.com/wta/status/166… I never even used to like tennis, but few things have given me more pleasure in recent years than watching the book-devouring, tiramisu-scoffing, meme-generating phenomenon that is @iga_swiatek absolutely bossing it on the world stage. Podwarszawskie strong. twitter.com/wta/status/166…

Umur Köse @umurkosee @rolandgarros @iga_swiatek Congrats to Muchova! Haven't seen such a fight against Iga even after losing the first set! @rolandgarros @iga_swiatek Congrats to Muchova! Haven't seen such a fight against Iga even after losing the first set!

Iga Swiatek ties Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters with four Grand Slam titles after French Open 2023 win

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 French Open

Iga Swiatek is now tied with the likes of Kim Clijsters and Naomi Osaka with four Grand Slam titles, three of which have come at Roland Garros.

With her French Open 2023 win, Swiatek has three titles in Paris and one at the US Open. Osaka won two each at the US Open and the Australian Open, and Clijsters has one at the Australian Open and three at the US Open.

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Hana Mandlikova also have four Grand Slam titles in the Open Era.

Counting only the Open Era, the 22-year-old Pole is now tied with Serena Williams, Monica Seles, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, and Margaret Court with three French Open titles.

Only Chris Evert (7), Steffi Graf (6), and Justine Henin (4) have won more titles in Paris than Iga Swiatek.

Poll : 0 votes