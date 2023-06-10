"In the making to become greatest WTA player in history" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek winning French Open 2023

Iga Swiatek won her fourth Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open, making tennis fans come together on social media to congratulate her.
The World No. 1 defeated Karolina Muchova, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, in the final on Saturday, winning her third title in the last four years in Paris. After the win, the 22-year-old immediately started crying, overcome with emotion.
In awe of the Pole's achievement, users on Twitter spared no superlative when it came to congratulating her, calling her a 'force to be reckoned with.'
"Unstoppable! Iga Swiatek proves once again she's a force to be reckoned with on clay. Congratulations on a phenomenal win!" a fan wrote on Twitter.
Another fan went as far as predicting that Swiatek could become the greatest ever WTA player in history given how much she has achieved at the age of 22.
"In the making to become greatest WTA player in history," another fan had an explosive reaction.
"For those of you that wavered one second that Iga wouldn't win. You were wrong and she won," another fan added.
Tennis fans were most impressed with the level of the final, congratulating Muchova as well.
"OMG that was mindblowing. Bravo Swiatek & Muchova, and congrats Iga on title #4!" a fan wrote on Twitter.
"My god, that was stressful. What a final!" added another.
"It didn't deserve to end like that", a fan captioned a picture of Muchova.
Here are some more reactions:
Iga Swiatek ties Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters with four Grand Slam titles after French Open 2023 win
Iga Swiatek is now tied with the likes of Kim Clijsters and Naomi Osaka with four Grand Slam titles, three of which have come at Roland Garros.
With her French Open 2023 win, Swiatek has three titles in Paris and one at the US Open. Osaka won two each at the US Open and the Australian Open, and Clijsters has one at the Australian Open and three at the US Open.
Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Hana Mandlikova also have four Grand Slam titles in the Open Era.
Counting only the Open Era, the 22-year-old Pole is now tied with Serena Williams, Monica Seles, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, and Margaret Court with three French Open titles.
Only Chris Evert (7), Steffi Graf (6), and Justine Henin (4) have won more titles in Paris than Iga Swiatek.