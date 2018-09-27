Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's Sanya Vats, Tushar Shahani advance in Asian junior

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    27 Sep 2018, 20:51 IST

squash

Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) Sanya Vats and Tushar Shahani provided cheer for India by advancing to the last four of their respective categories in the 25th Asian Junior individual squash championship here on Thursday.

Vats, seeded in the 5-8 bracket, defeated compatriot Jannia Singh 11-4 11-3 7-11 11-5 to advance to the semifinals.

Another Indian Ananya Dabke (5-8 seed) went down fighting

Jessica Keng Jia Hui, the second-seed from Malaysia 11-9 10-12 10-12 11-9 11-8.

India's Yash Fadte, the second seed in the boys U-17 section, crashed out with a straight games loss to Malaysian, Muhammad Amir Amirul BinAzhar.

Later in the evening, Shahani earned a win over higher seeded Ho Ka Hei of Hong Kong in five games in the U-19 boys quarterfinals.

Tushar showed his touch early and that was the key against the nimble footed opponent who often excelled near the tin.

Later, Rutvik Rau gave a scare to the top seed Siow Yee Xian of Malaysia before bowing out.

Important results: quarterfinals (Indians unless stated): Boys: U-19: Abbas Zeb (Pak, 3/4) bt Utkarsh Baheti (5/8) 11-8, 11-1, 11-6; Tushar Shahani bt Ho Ka Hei (3/4) 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9; Siow Yee Xian (Mal, 1) bt Rutvik Rau 10-12, 11-4, 8-11, 11-1, 11-7.

U-17: Danial Nurhaqiem Bin Shahrul Izham (Mal, 1) bt Neel Joshi (5/8) 11-8, 11-8, 11-4; Haris Qasim (Pak, 5/8) bt Prithvi Singh 11-7, 11-9, 11-6; Nathan Kueh Tze Bing (Mal, 9/16) bt To Wai Lok (HKG, 3/4) 11-7, 11-7, 11-5; Muhammad Amir Amirul Bin Azhar bt Yash Fadte (2) 11-8, 11-4, 12-10.

U-15: Andrik Lim Kai Shan (Mal, 1) bt Yu Zi Tao (9, HKG) 9-11, 11-6 12-10 11-9; Mohammad Hamza Khan (Pak, 3/4) bt Tse Jat (HKG) 10-12, 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Arnaav Sareen (3/4) bt Ameeshenraj Chandaran (Mal, 5/8) 11-5, 11-5, 11-5; Joachim Chuah Han Wen (Mal, 2) bt Mohammad Ashab Irfan (Pak, 5/8) 10-12, 11-2, 11-9, 11-9.

U-13: Yuvraj Wadhwani (1) bt Addin Iqwan Bin Hilman (Mal, 5/8) 11-9, 11-3, 11-2; Sze Jun Him (HKG, 3/4) bt Adhish Kancharla 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-7; Tam Tsz Shing (HKG, 3/4) bt Ansh Tripathi (5/8) 11-8, 11-8, 12-10; Anas Ali Shah (Pak) bt Ayaan Vaziralli 6-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-4.

Girls: U-19: Lai Wen Li (Mal, 1) bt Navmi Sharma (5/8) 11-4, 11-3, 11-3.

U-17: Chan Sin Yuk (HKG, 1) bt Yoshna Singh (5/8) 11-2, 11-3, 11-7; Sanya Vats (5/8) bt Jannia Singh 11-4, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5; Jessica Keng Jia Hui bt Ananya Dabke (5/8) 11-9, 10-12, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8.

U-15: Aira Azman (Mal, 1) bt Aishwarya Khubchandani (5/8) 11-7, 11-9, 11-3.

U-13: Leung Ka Huen (HKG, 1) bt Vitrikashenie Kulasegaran (Mal, 5/8) 11-5, 11-5, 11-4; Kaavya Bansal (3/4) bt Wong Hailey Shing-Fei (HKG, 5/8) 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5; Tiana Parasrampuria (3/4) bt Sashmini Chandran (Mal, 5/8) 11-5, 7-11, 11-8, 11-3

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
