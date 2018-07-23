Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India seeded fifth at team event of World Junior Squash

Press Trust of India
News
12   //    23 Jul 2018, 12:08 IST

Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) India has been seeded fifth and placed in Group 'E' with Switzerland and Saudi Arabia in the men's team event of the WSF-World Junior Squash Championship, which begins here tomorrow.

Egypt, which has dominated in the individual events of the world junior championship, has been given the top billing. It had finished runner-up at the last edition in Poland in 2016.

Canada has been seeded two and England three. Pakistan, winner of the title in 2016, has been seeded a lowly 11th. The final is scheduled on July 29.

According to national coach Cyrus Poncha, India should be able to top the pool and if the team can do that there is a possibility of playing either Czech Republic or Pakistan for a place in the top eight.

"Our boys have the potential," he said on the road ahead.

In all 24 countries are taking part in the team event and they have been placed in eight groups. Two teams from each group would advance to the knock-out phase.

Group A: Egypt, Australia, Singapore;

Group B: Canada, Argentina, Scotland;

Group C: England, Ireland, South Africa;

Group D: Malaysia, France, Germany;

Group E: India, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia;

Group F: Czech Republic, Pakistan, Zimbabwe;

Group G: Colombia, New Zealand, Qatar;

Group H: USA, Hong Kong China, Finland;

Seedings: 1. Egypt, 2. Canada, 3. England, 4. Malaysia, 5. India 6. Czech Republic 7. Colombia, 8. USA

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
