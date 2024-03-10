Indian Wells 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez

Date: March 11, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez preview

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 7

Twelfth seed Taylor Fritz will take on Sebastian Baez in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday, March 11.

Fritz has made a promising start to the season, amassing 11 wins from 14 matches and putting together a title-winning run at the Delray Beach Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The American entered Indian Wells on the back of a disappointing first-round exit at the Mexican Open. He instantly made amends in California, cruisng past Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (2), 6-2.

2024 Australian Open - Day 4

Sebastian Baez, meanwhile, has made a remarkable start to the season, amassing 17 wins from 22 matches. He has also won titles at the Brazil Open and the Chile Open, and reached the third round of the Australian Open .

The Argentinian began his campaign at Indian Wells with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Italian wildcard Fabio Fognini.

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

Fritz leads the head-to-head against Baez 3-0. He defeated the Argentinian most recently at the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters.

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz Sebastian Baez

Odds will be updated when available.

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez prediction

2024 Australian Open - Day 10

An engaging encounter could be on the cards when Fritz and Baez meet in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. Both players possess the necessary skill-set and tactical acumen to make a deep run in California.

Fritz capped off a flawless performance at the Delray Beach Open last month and lifted the trophy without dropping a set. He is known for his steady all-round game and clean groundstrokes off both wings.

Baez, meanwhile, is one of the most in-form players on the men's tour at the moment. He has already captured two titles so far and has been performing well. His top-spin heavy forehands and versatile overall game could cause problems for Fritz.

Ultimately, the player who executes their gameplan well will have the upper-hand in this match. Considering their ranking superiority and home advantage, Fritz will be the favourite to come out on top. However, Baez's 10-match win streak and purple patch on the main tour should boost his chances scoring an upset in the third round.

Pick: Sebastian Baez to win in three-sets.