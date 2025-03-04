Indian Wells 2025: Anna Kalinskaya vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Anna Kalinskaya vs Alycia Parks

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 5, 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Anna Kalinskaya vs Alycia Parks preview

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day One - Source: Getty

Russia's Anna Kalinskaya will face local favorite Alycia Parks in the first round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday (March 5).

Ad

Trending

Kalinskaya has endured a tough start to her season this year. She retired midway through her Adelaide International first-round match against Belinda Bencic. The 26-year-old then withdrew from the Australian Open at the last minute due to a virus. In her tour-level return, she looked primed for her maiden WTA title at the Singapore Tennis Open.

However, her streak of bad luck didn't end here as she retired while trailing the unseeded American Ann Li 6-7(2), 0-1. The former World No. 11 also dropped her openers at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. The latter loss caused her to fall outside the women's top 30, as she was defending runner-up points from last year's 1000-level event in Dubai.

Ad

Parks, meanwhile, began her 2025 season on the back of a fifth Challenger-level title at Open Angers. And while the 6'1 American did reach the semifinals of the ASB Classic, she then went through a four-match losing streak, leading to first-round exits in Melbourne, Singapore and Cluj-Napoca.

The World No. 61 has since steadied the ship, having successfully qualified for the 1000-level events in Doha and Dubai. The 24-year-old will be eager to improve on her career-best result of losing in the first round in Indian Wells (2021, 2023) this fortnight.

Ad

Anna Kalinskaya vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

Kalinskaya leads Parks 1-0 in their official tour-level meetings. The Russian beat her younger opponent in the first round of the 2023 BNP Paribas Open in straight sets.

*Note - The two players also met at the 2023 Dow Tennis Classic, but it doesn't count as matches at WTA 125 events are not considered in official head-to-head records.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Anna Kalinskaya -155 -1.5 (+140) Under 21.5 (-120) Alycia Parks +120 +1.5 (-210) Over 21.5 (-120)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Alycia Parks prediction

Alycia Parks hits a serve at Qatar Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Kalinskaya possesses one of the most aggressive playing styles on the WTA Tour. The Russian was a top 20 mainstay for a large part of the 2024 season thanks to her big groundstrokes. She likes taking the ball on the rise and has some impeccable timing on the ball.

Ad

Parks is also a big hitter, albeit in a different fashion. The American has some long levers with which she likes to unload on the ball. Moreover, at 6'1, she is capable of serving some bombs from both the deuce and the Ad-court.

The keys to winning for both players will be to stick to their gameplan and maintain a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio. Although Kalinskaya is currently on a three-match losing streak, she has far more experience than Parks - which will likely get her through to the second round in Indian Wells.

Pick: Kalinskaya in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback