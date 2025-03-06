Indian Wells 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Magda Linette

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 6, 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Jessica Pegula vs Magda Linette preview

Jessica Pegula has put together impressive results in 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula will face Poland's Magda Linette in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday (March 6).

Pegula has compiled a 13-4 win/loss record this year, marking another season where the American has shown supreme consistency. The high point of the 31-year-old's 2025 campaign came at the ATX Open last week.

The World No. 4 dropped just one set en route to her triumph at the 250-level event. Having received a first-round Bye in Indian Wells, she will be eager to carry her rich vein of form into this fortnight and improve her career-best result of reaching the quarterfinals at the Palm Springs event.

Linette, meanwhile, has endured a tough time on the WTA Tour since triumphing at the Prague Open last July. The Pole had dropped 14 of her 28 matches since then before arriving in Indian Wells.

The World No. 36, however, gave a good account of herself in her first-round match in the Californian desert, overcoming the dangerous Peyton Stearns in three sets to reach the second round.

Jessica Pegula vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Pegula leads Linette by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the pro tour. The American didn't drop a single set against her lower-ranked opponent in her victories at the 2023 Miami Open and the 2024 Charleston Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Magda Linette odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Jessica Pegula Magda Linette

Jessica Pegula vs Magda Linette prediction

Magda Linette needed three sets to win her Indian Wells 2025 opener | Image Source: Getty

Over the last few years, Pegula has become one of the most dependable players on the women's circuit. The American has a good shot tolerance from both wings. And while the World No. 4 can be conservative in her shotmaking at times, she does push the initiative during important points.

Linette, meanwhile, is not the most aggressive player either. The former World No. 19's strongest weapon is her ability to redirect her opponent's pace with her flat strokes. She does have a delectable backhand slice though, which allows her to offset her opponents' rhythm and gain the upper hand in baseline exchanges.

The Pole also puts respectable numbers on serve these days, meaning her fourth-ranked opponent will have to be on her toes during return games. This match will likely go down the wire. For what it's worth, Pegula will be buoyed by support from her home country crowd, which should give her enough motivation to navigate past Linette's challenge.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.

