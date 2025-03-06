Match Details

Fixture: (18) Ugo Humbert vs Kei Nishikori

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 7, 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Kei Nishikori vs Ugo Humbert preview

Ugo Humbert poses with the Open 13 Provence title | Image Source: Getty

Former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori will face 18th-seeded Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters on Friday (March 7).

Nishikori has enjoyed a resurgent season on the ATP Tour in 2025 thus far. The Japanese 35-year-old reached his 27th career final at the Hong Kong Open earlier in January, where he lost to surprise finalist Alexandre Muller. Although his year has been quiet since then, the World No. 76 comes into this year's BNP Paribas Open with renewed vigor.

The two-time Indian Wells quarterfinalist overcame the in-form Jaume Munar in three sets on Wednesday (March 5) to reach the second round. Meanwhile, His opponent, Ugo Humbert, received a first-round Bye at the tournament by virtue of his ATP ranking of 19.

The Frenchman is carrying a rich vein of form into the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Palm Springs, having picked up his seventh career title in Marseille last month. He will be eager to improve his tournament-best result of reaching the third round in Indian Wells (2023-24) later this fortnight.

Kei Nishikori vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Nishikori and Humbert have never met on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Kei Nishikori vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Kei Nishikori +240 -1.5 (+425) Over 21.5 (-130) Ugo Humbert -325 +1.5 (-900) Under 21.5 (-110)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Kei Nishikori vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Kei Nishikori needed three sets to win his 1R match at Indian Wells 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Nishikori has always had a world-class backhand, which he can use to redirect pace and change shot direction equally well. It is pertinent to note that the Japanese struggled with hip and ankle injuries in 2022-23. Although his physical niggles are currently on the mend, the 35-year-old will likely want the second-round encounter in Indian Wells against his younger opponent to not go the distance.

Humbert, meanwhile, has impressive aggressive intent and endurance. The 26-year-old's biggest weapon is his forehand, which he likes following up with a net approach. The Frenchman has also shown an assertive on-court attitude over the last year. All in all, the 18th seed is the favorite to take this match considering he has had more rest this week than the former World No. 4.

Pick: Humbert to win in straight sets.

