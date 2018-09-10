Infosys announces strategic tie-up with Australian Open

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) Software major Infosys Monday announced a strategic three-year partnership with the Australian Open tennis championship.

"This partnership is about creating new ways of experiencing the Australian Open. We are really excited about the opportunity to showcase how digital technologies can enhance the boundaries of this tournament, to change the way the tournament is watched, analysed and played," Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said in a statement here.

This association with Tennis Australia reaffirms the company's strategic commitment to the region where it partners with some of the leading enterprises in driving their digital transformation agenda, he added.

The Australian Open, one of the world's most popular sports and entertainment events, has continued to evolve its digital experiences in recent years.

Infosys, as the Official Digital Innovation Partner of the Australian Open, will leverage its expertise in emerging technologies like big data and analytics, artificial intelligence as well as virtual and augmented reality, to provide unique, innovative and engaging experiences for fans.

"Partnering with Infosys is an exciting next step in ourongoing quest to innovate the Australian Open and engage new audiences across the world," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

"We have long understood the importance of using data andinsights to improve connections with our fans, players,coaches and the rest of the tennis community and we lookforward to working with Infosys to change the way we all experience our great sport in the future," he added