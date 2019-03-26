×
Injured Andreescu retires in Miami to put Kontaveit through

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    26 Mar 2019, 02:26 IST
BiancaAndreescucropped
Bianca Andreescu is treated during her match against Anett Kontaveit

Bianca Andreescu's 10-match winning streak came to an end when she retired during a fourth-round encounter with Anett Kontaveit at the Miami Open due to a shoulder injury.

Andreescu defied the odds to become the first wildcard to be crowned Indian Wells champion earlier this month, but there will be no Sunshine Double after the 18-year-old Canadian shook hands at 6-1 2-0 down on Monday.

A right shoulder injury halted the rising star's incredible run and ensured Kontaveit will face either Caroline Wozniacki or Hsieh Su-wei in the quarter-finals.

Kontaveit took charge following a rain delay of around 90 minutes and Andreescu called for a medical timeout after losing the first set.

It was all over just 56 minutes into the contest on Court 1, with Andreescu deciding she was unable to continue.

Andreescu had beaten Angelique Kerber - her opponent in the final at Indian Wells - to reach the last 16 after saving a match point in her defeat of Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round and got past Sofia Kenin in round two.

The teenager will go no further though, as the world number 24's exploits in the United States appeared to catch up with her.

 

 

Omnisport
NEWS
