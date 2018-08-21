Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Injured Halep withdraws from Connecticut Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    21 Aug 2018, 00:51 IST
Simona Halep - cropped
World number one Simona Halep

World number one Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Connecticut Open due to a sore Achilles.

After a month off following Wimbledon, Halep embarked on a sensational two-week spell in which she won the Rogers Cup and was then surprisingly beaten by Kiki Bertens in the final of the Cincinnati Masters on Sunday.

The Romanian had been in line to enter this week's WTA Premier tournament in Connecticut in the second round, but she has pulled out to recover following her hectic schedule.

"So sorry to the tournament and fans that I am not able to play at the @connecticutopen this week," she wrote on Twitter. "I really hope I will get to come back next year!"

In a video message on the tournament's official page, Halep added: "I really wanted to play and I saw that many fans bought tickets to see me play, but I feel very sore with my Achilles and I need some rest.

"I had so many matches in the last two weeks. It's tough."

Omnisport
NEWS
