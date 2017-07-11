Injured? Murray moving like a rabbit, says Paire

Andy Murray's movement despite battling a hip injury impressed beaten opponent Benoit Paire.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 09:41 IST

Brit Andy Murray

Benoit Paire dismissed any concerns over Andy Murray's suspected hip injury, saying the Brit was moving like "a rabbit" at Wimbledon.

Murray moved into the quarter-finals in London with a 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4 win over Paire on Monday.

Much of the focus ahead of the year's third major had been on the world number one's hip, but Paire dismissed those worries.

"I think he has no problem. Look at him. Look at him. The problem is not between the points. The match is during the point. During the point, you didn't see any problem," the Frenchman said.

"Between the points, we can do what we want, but during the point he can run like a rabbit. For him, it's every time like this. So it's never easy to know if he's injured, if not. If you see when he's playing like this, he has no problem if he's 100 per cent.

"I played him last year in Monte-Carlo, and it was the same guy against me today.

"Mostly I think he can win Wimbledon. He has not a lot of confidence, for sure, but he can. He's number one. For him, I'm sure he [can] win the tournament."

Murray has dropped just one set on his way to the last eight, where American 24th seed Sam Querrey awaits.

The defending champion said he had been happy with his improving movement at the All England Club.

"I'm moving well. I didn't feel like I moved that well against Fabio [Fognini in the third round]. But the first two matches and today, I felt like I moved really good," Murray said.

"I certainly feel like I've been tested in that department a lot because the guys I've played against have done a lot of forward movements. I've been pushed around the court quite a bit. I've moved well."