×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Injured Osaka bows out of WTA Finals, Bertens progresses

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    26 Oct 2018, 14:54 IST
Naomi Osaka - cropped
Naomi Osakaa at the WTA Finals

A wonderful season for Naomi Osaka ended on a low note as the US Open champion exited the WTA Finals after retiring from her final round-robin match against Kiki Bertens, who is now through to the last four.

After losing her first two matches in Singapore, Osaka needed to beat Bertens to have a chance of making the semi-finals but was clearly discomforted by an injury to her left leg.

The Japanese duly retired upon losing the first set 6-3, meaning her opponent - the lowest-ranked player in the event - is guaranteed to progress from the Red Group with a 2-1 record.

"It's never nice to win a match like this, so I hope she's feeling better soon," said Bertens after a tearful Osaka had confirmed she was unable to continue.

Osaka began the match with her upper left leg heavily strapped, but was nevertheless competitive early on, her powerful serve proving a typically potent weapon.

However, Osaka threw in a sloppy game to be broken for 4-3 and then revealed she was in pain during a changeover chat with her coach, Sascha Bajin.

The 21-year-old went on to call for a medical timeout after losing the next game and returned with even more strapping on her injured leg.

Osaka initially attempted to continue, but it was clear she could not move freely and she conceded defeat having been broken to love to give up the first set.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Bertens [8] bt Osaka [3] 6-3 Ret.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Bertens – 8/8
Osaka – 2/13

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Bertens – 1/0
Osaka – 1/2

BREAK POINTS WON
Bertens – 2/4
Osaka – 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Bertens – 46
Osaka – 57

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Bertens – 82/69
Osaka – 65/38

TOTAL POINTS
Bertens – 32
Osaka – 22

Omnisport
NEWS
Kerber and Osaka to meet at WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Bertens loss hands Pliskova last WTA Finals berth
RELATED STORY
Stephens beats Osaka in 3 sets at WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Osaka drawn with 2 other Grand Slam champions at WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Osaka set for showdown against Stephens at WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals: 6 players who could reach the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Women's tennis : Preview of the WTA Finals 2018
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals 2018: Probable finalists for the big trophy
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals 2018: Preview and schedule for October 22,...
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals Preview: No Clear Favourites To Lift Billie...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us