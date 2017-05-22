Injured Wozniacki drops out of Strasbourg

by Reuters News 22 May 2017, 21:52 IST

Apr 1, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Johanna Konta of Great Britain poses for a Champion's portrait at Fort Florida Lighthouse after her match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark (not pictured) in the women's singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Konta won 6-4, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Files

(Reuters) - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki's preparation for next week's French Open suffered a huge blow after she retired injured from her opening-round match against American Shelby Rogers at Strasbourg International on Monday.

Top-seed Wozniacki, who started the match with a 4-3 win-loss record on clay this year, failed to see off the first set as Rogers saved three set points to win 7-6.

The Dane was trailing 0-1 in the second set when she called for a medical timeout, and later served a pair of double faults before deciding to withdraw.

World number 55 Rogers, who reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year, will face China's Wang Qiang in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Wang defeated Risa Ozaki of Japan 6-4 3-6 6-3 in her opening round match on Sunday.

