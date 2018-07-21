Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Injury ends Bouchard's Swiss hopes, Sevastova through in Bucharest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    21 Jul 2018, 20:55 IST
eugeniebouchard - cropped
Eugenie Bouchard at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard's revival came to a halt at the Ladies Championship Gstaad on Saturday as injury forced her to retire from her semi-final with Alize Cornet.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist has enjoyed something of a resurgence since qualifying for this year's grand slam at SW19 and has looked in good form in Switzerland.

Her performances earned her a wild card at the upcoming Rogers Cup in Montreal, but a groin injury meant she will not challenge for a title this weekend.

A tight opening set saw Cornet edge ahead in the tie-break but after one game of the second Bouchard could not go on, allowing her French opponent to progress with the score 7-6 (7-5) 1-0.

Cornet will meet Mandy Minella in Sunday's final after she battled back from a set down to beat Marketa Vondrousova 4-6 6-2 6-2, securing her first WTA final appearance less than a year after giving birth.

It was semi-final day at the Bucharest Open too with Petra Martic and Anastasija Sevastova both celebrating.

Martic ended hope of a fourth Romanian winner in five years as she brushed aside Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4 6-4, reaching a first final since 2012.

Top seed Sevastova will provide tough competition for the Croatian, though, after Polona Hercog's retirement gave her a comfortable path into the final.

Hercog had her right thigh strapped during the last-four meeting, and called it a day after losing the opening set 6-1.

Omnisport
NEWS
Top seeds progress in Bucharest as Larsson conquers Kung
RELATED STORY
Parmentier rallies to avoid Bucharest exit, Arruabarrena...
RELATED STORY
Double boost for Bouchard in Gstaad
RELATED STORY
Stosur wins battle of former grand slam champions in Gstaad
RELATED STORY
Andujar crushes Edmund hopes in Marrakech final
RELATED STORY
Romania: Cheers for Simona Halep, jeers for Bucharest mayor
RELATED STORY
Nadal avenges Shapovalov defeat, Djokovic through
RELATED STORY
Muguruza and Kvitova cruise through in Birmingham
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki made to work in Rome as Halep gets a day off
RELATED STORY
The Latest: British hopes alive in Wimbledon mixed doubles
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us