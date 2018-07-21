Injury ends Bouchard's Swiss hopes, Sevastova through in Bucharest

Eugenie Bouchard at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard's revival came to a halt at the Ladies Championship Gstaad on Saturday as injury forced her to retire from her semi-final with Alize Cornet.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist has enjoyed something of a resurgence since qualifying for this year's grand slam at SW19 and has looked in good form in Switzerland.

Her performances earned her a wild card at the upcoming Rogers Cup in Montreal, but a groin injury meant she will not challenge for a title this weekend.

A tight opening set saw Cornet edge ahead in the tie-break but after one game of the second Bouchard could not go on, allowing her French opponent to progress with the score 7-6 (7-5) 1-0.

Cornet will meet Mandy Minella in Sunday's final after she battled back from a set down to beat Marketa Vondrousova 4-6 6-2 6-2, securing her first WTA final appearance less than a year after giving birth.

Back playing for a : @alizecornet will contest her first singles final in over a year @WTA_Gstaad.



Advances as Bouchard retires with injury ---> https://t.co/n6nFbrvjco pic.twitter.com/j1R6HTU2nW — WTA (@WTA) July 21, 2018

It was semi-final day at the Bucharest Open too with Petra Martic and Anastasija Sevastova both celebrating.

Martic ended hope of a fourth Romanian winner in five years as she brushed aside Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4 6-4, reaching a first final since 2012.

Top seed Sevastova will provide tough competition for the Croatian, though, after Polona Hercog's retirement gave her a comfortable path into the final.

Hercog had her right thigh strapped during the last-four meeting, and called it a day after losing the opening set 6-1.