Isner apologises for 'screwing' Wimbledon schedule

Kevin Anderson applauds John Isner after their marathon Wimbledon semi-final

John Isner thanked Kevin Anderson for his "class and humility" and apologised for "screwing the schedule" following a record-breaking marathon Wimbledon semi-final.

After reaching his first grand slam semi-final this week, Isner said he did not want to be remembered simply for being the man who beat Nicolas Mahut in the longest tennis match on record at the All England Club eight years ago - a contest spanning more than 11 hours.

The big-serving American demonstrated his staying power again to make history at SW19 on Friday, battling it out with Anderson for six hours and 36 minutes in the longest match ever played on Centre Court.

Isner endured heartbreak on this occasion, Anderson finally securing an elusive break before serving it out to win 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (9-11), 6-4, 26-24.

Anderson was praised after expressing his sympathy for Isner in a humble post-match interview and later tweeted: "Thank you John for being an incredible sportsman and friend. It's an honour to share this piece of history with you."

Thank you John for being an incredible sportsman and friend. It’s an honour to share this piece of history with you. #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ptdLEAUp78 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 13, 2018

The second semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be concluded on Saturday after such a long wait for Anderson and Isner to conclude their incredible match.

Isner took to social media on Saturday to thank Anderson for his words and apologise for potentially delaying the women's final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber.

He tweeted: "Headed home. I appreciate all the encouraging messages from everyone. Congrats to @KAndersonATP on the win and best of luck in the final. More importantly, thank you for your class and humility in victory.

"@Wimbledon see you next year. Sorry for screwing the schedule up today."