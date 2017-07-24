Isner completes Hall of Fame hat-trick

John Isner won a third Hall of Fame Open title at the expense of Australian surprise package Matthew Ebden in Newport.

John Isner ended a two-year wait for an ATP World Tour singles title by beating outsider Matthew Ebden in the Hall of Fame Open final on Sunday.

Isner had not won a singles tournament since his Atlanta Open success in 2015, but the big-serving American experienced long-awaited home comforts in Newport by seeing off Ebden 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

World number 249 Ebden defied the odds to become the lowest-ranked player to reach an ATP World Tour final for eight years, but the Australian was unable to deny Isner an 11th singles title.

Powerful top seed Isner won the only break point of the match and came through a second-set tie-break to consign Ebden to defeat in his maiden ATP World Tour showdown.

GET HYPED! You're the champ, @johnisner! He edges Matt Ebden 6-3, 7-6 for a third #DellTechOpen title. pic.twitter.com/ZjPNVatgpt — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) July 23, 2017

Isner blasted down 17 aces and won 80 per cent of points on his serve to celebrate another triumph on the grass in his homeland.

The towering world number 21 has now won the tournament in Rhode Island on three occasions, having being crowned champion for the first time in 2011 and retained his title a year later.