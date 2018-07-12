Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Isner ready to do more damage at Wimbledon

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    12 Jul 2018, 03:10 IST
Isnercropped
John Isner reacts to reaching his first Wimbledon semi-final

John Isner warned he is ready to do more damage at Wimbledon after beating Milos Raonic to reach his first grand slam semi-final.

The ninth seed came out on top in the battle of the big servers on No.1 Court, fighting back to win 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 6-3.

Isner had never been beyond the third round at the All England Club before last week, but will face Roger Federer's conqueror Kevin Anderson in the last four on Friday.

The 33-year-old American said he is not finished yet after ousting the 2016 runner-up at SW19 on Wednesday.

Asked about his emotions, Isner said: "Pure elation right now. Very, very happy to be in this position right now in the semi-finals. With how I'm feeling physically and mentally, I'm in a very good spot. I think I can keep doing damage here.

"This is amazing. It's by far the best grand slam I've ever played in my career, and I've been playing for 11 years. I'm super happy. To do it here at Wimbledon makes it even a little bit more special."

He added: "I've never played on Centre Court at Wimbledon ever. I played at the Olympics one time. I have no clue what that court looks like. I played Roger in 2012. I can't really remember it."

Isner is expecting a big battle with Anderson after the South African came from two sets down to win an epic encounter with defending champion Federer 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-4 13-11.

"It will be amazing. It's a huge match, for sure. Kevin has been there before," the world number 10 said.

"He made the US Open final last year. I'm trying to get to where he's already been. He wants to get back there, wants another crack at a championship. It's going to be a fun match."

 

