Isner through to eighth Atlanta Open final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    29 Jul 2018, 08:20 IST
JohnIsner-cropped
Big-serving American John Isner

Defending champion John Isner advanced to his eighth Atlanta Open final after outlasting fellow seed Matthew Ebden in three sets.

A four-time winner of the ATP 250 tournament, top seed Isner prevailed 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-1 to reach the decider on Saturday.

The big-serving American hit 26 aces and converted four of 14 break points against fourth seed Ebden to set up a showdown with Ryan Harrison.

Isner can join Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras as the only Americans to win five or more titles at a single tournament if he reigns supreme in Atlanta on Sunday.

"It was tough," Isner said on court after the win. "Just like yesterday, I was able to get out early in the third set and that definitely took some pressure off. I'm very happy to be back in the final here. I need to get in the air conditioning and just rest so I could be ready for tomorrow."

Standing in the way of Isner and another Atlanta crown is eighth-seeded countryman Harrison, who came from behind to beat Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2.

 
