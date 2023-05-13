Italian Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs (27) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: Monday, May 15

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Rublev is looking to reach the fourth round.

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev takes on the 27th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as a place in the Italian Open fourth round beckons.

World No. 6 Rublev braved two rain interruptions on an overcast day in the Italian capital to see off Alex Molcan. In what was a rematch of the pair's Banja Luka last-eight clash three weeks ago, the reigning Monte-Carlo champion saved the only two break points on his serve at the start of the second set.

In a tight contest, a solitary break of serve in each set sufficed as the 25-year-old brought up his 24th win in 34 matches this season. He's now 4-3 in Rome, having stumbled in the opening hurdle last year. Rublev has won 11 of his 13 matches on European clay this season, having reached the Madrid fourth round last fortnight.

Meanwhile, the 34th-ranked Davidovich Fokina also opened his campaign in Rome with a win, seeing off Argentine veteran Guido Pella in straight sets. He's now 17-12 on the season, having also reached the Madrid fourth round.

The Spaniard has had a good run on clay this year, also reaching the last eight in Estoril and Banja Luka. The Doha and Indian Wells quarterfinalist is now 4-3 in Rome, just like Rublev.

Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Rublev has taken both meetings with Davidovich Fokina, including their lone claycourt meeting at Roland Garros, in the second round two years ago. They last met in the Dubai second round this year.

Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under)

The odds will be updated when they release.

Davidovich Fokina is looking to reach the fourth round.

Both Rublev and Davidovich Fokina look to dominate opponents from the back of the court.

Both players have similar game styles - big serves, powerful hitting off either flank, and elite movement. However, Rublev takes the edge in terms of his superior pedigree and consistency.

In terms of claycourt pedigree, it's advantage Rublev, who has won 59 of his 90 matches, winning four titles, while Davidovich Fokina is now 36-29. Rublev has dominated Davidovich Fokina in their rivalry and should win again.

Pick: Rublev in straight sets

