Italian Open 2023: Richard Gasquet vs Yibing Wu preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Fixture: Richard Gasquet vs Yibing Wu

Date: Wednesday, May 10

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Richard Gasquet vs Yibing Wu preview

Gasquet is on a four-match losing streak in Rome.

Veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet opens his campaign at the Italian Open against China's Yibing Wu on Wednesday.

The 44th-ranked Gasquet is 10-10 on the season, including a first title in five years at the Auckland Open. The 36-year-old Frenchman is coming off a second round loss against Hubert Hurkacz at the Madrid Open a fortnight ago.

Gasquet started the year with a first round loss against Marcos Giron in Adelaide 1 before unexpectedly going all the way in Auckland, beating Cameron Norrie in the final.

The Frenchman has won only twice in six matches during the European claycourt swing. He has a 16-14 record in Rome but has stumbled in the opening round in his last four appearances. Gasquet is a former semifinalist at the Foro Italico. He reached the last four in 2011 before losing to Rafael Nadal.

Meanwhile, World No. 57 Wu is 7-5 in 2023. Five of his wins came during his title run at Dallas, where he beat John Isner in the final in a deciding set tiebreak after saving multiple championship points. Yibing Wu's two other wins this year have come at Indian Wells and Miami.

Wu is making his main draw debut at the Foro Italico this fortnight.

Richard Gasquet vs Yibing Wu head-to-head

The two players have never clashed before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Richard Gasquet vs Yibing Wu odds

Richard Gasquet vs Yibing Wu prediction

Wu is making his Rome Masters debut.

Both Gasquet and Wu are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

The veteran Frenchman, with a signature single-handed backhand, is a touch artist on the court. Meanwhile, the younger Wu is largely a hardcourt player, where his strong serves, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement pay rich dividends.

In terms of claycourt pedigree, Gasquet usually takes the edge, winning 163 of 268 matches, including three titles. Meanwhile, Wu is winless on clay in two attempts. Considering the same, the Frenchman is expected to take this first-time matchup.

Pick: Gasquet in straight sets

