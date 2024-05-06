Italian Open 2024 Draw: Novak Djokovic's projected path to the final ft. potential QF clash with Casper Ruud and SF with Taylor Fritz

Novak Djokovic returns to action after a brief hiatus at the 2024 Italian Open. He commenced his clay swing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he was knocked out in the semifinals.

The Serb then opted to skip the Madrid Open. He has an impressive record at the Italian Open, capturing six titles. He has also finished as the runner-up on another six occasions.

Djokovic has performed well in Rome and has never lost before the quarterfinals. He's still on the hunt for his first title of the season, and given his record here, he's got a great shot of ending his title drought.

The draw for this year's edition was revealed on Monday, May 6. Here's a look at the players the World No. 1 will need to go through to reach another final at the Italian Open:

Possible R2 opponent - Roman Safiullin

After a first-round bye, Djokovic's quest for a seventh title in Rome will likely begin against Safiullin, who plays a qualifier in the first round and should make it through.

Djokovic and Safiullin have crossed paths twice, with the Serb winning both matches. They faced off a few weeks ago at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where the World No. 1 cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win. Should they meet again, the outcome is likely to be the same.

Possible R3 opponent - Alejandro Tabilo

Tabilo is in quite good form this season, claiming his maiden ATP title at the ASB Classic and reaching the Chile Open final.

He crashed out in the first round of the Madrid Open but rebounded with a Challenger title over the weekend. He could put Djokovic in a spot of bother, but the Serb should take the win.

Should Tabilo falter, rising teen star Jakub Mensik is one of the possible opponents Djokovic could face at this stage. The Czech youngster has a couple of top-10 wins this year and could prove to be a tricky opponent for the Serb.

Possible R4 opponent - Francisco Cerundolo or Karen Khachanov

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic's most likely fourth-round foe is going to be Cerundolo or Khachanov, who are likely to collide in the third round. The Argentine is the better player on clay, but Khachanov has won all four of their matches so far, including this year's Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic leads Khachanov 9-1 in their head-to-head, with his only loss coming in the final of the 2018 Paris Masters. The Serb and Cerundolo haven't competed against each other yet. He will be favored to win against either player, though.

Possible QF opponent - Casper Ruud

Ruud has a tour-leading 31 wins this season and has performed well on clay. He reached the semifinals of the Estoril Open and the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Ruud captured his first title of the season at the Barcelona Open. He bowed out of the Madrid Open in the fourth round, his earliest exit during the clay swing. He's a three-time semifinalist at the Italian Open.

The Norwegian registered his first win over Djokovic this year at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He had previously lost all five of their matches in straight sets. Given his good run of form, the Serb could find this one to be a tricky encounter.

Possible SF opponent - Alexander Zverev or Taylor Fritz

Zverev is the highest-seeded player Djokovic could meet in the semifinals of the Italian Open. However, the German has underperformed by his standards on clay this season.

Zverev has fond memories at the Italian Open, as he claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title here in 2017, beating Djokovic in the final. Should he rediscover that form, the Serb could find himself in trouble.

Fritz, meanwhile, has raised his level on clay this year. He reached his first final on the surface at the BMW Open last month and made the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

Djokovic will prefer to face Fritz at this stage, given his perfect 9-0 record against him. He has a respectable 8-4 record against Zverev as well, so he will be backed to win against either player.

Possible opponent in the final - Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Medvedev is the defending champion at the Italian Open. However, he got injured during his quarterfinal at the Madrid Open and retired after the first set. Unless he makes a swift recovery, his odds of reaching the final in Rome remain slim.

Holger Rune was the runner-up in Rome last year but has been inconsistent this year. After a decent start to the clay swing, he was eliminated in the third round of the Madrid Open.

Tsitsipas will be the favorite to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw. He won the Monte-Carlo Masters and made the summit clash at the Barcelona Open.

Tsitsipas was stunned by Thiago Monteiro in the second round of the Madrid Open. However, he could perform well in Rome, given his previous results at the venue, which include a runner-up finish in 2022.

Djokovic's arch-rival Rafael Nadal is also in the bottom half of the draw. The Spaniard is the most successful player in the history of the Italian Open, with 10 titles to his name.

Nadal fought his way to the fourth round in Madrid and could make a deep run here as well. Fans will certainly be eager to see a showdown between the sport's most iconic names.

