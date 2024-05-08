Italian Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Bernarda Pera

Date: May 9, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+/3

Iga Swiatek vs Bernarda Pera preview

Swiatek at the 2024 Madrid Open.

After a first-round bye, top seed Iga Swiatek begins her 2024 Italian Open campaign against Bernarda Pera in the second round on Thursday.

Swiatek's clay swing commenced in Stuttgart at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she was the two-time defending champion. She secured wins over Elise Mertens and Emma Raducanu en route to the semifinals, where she was up against Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek's title defence came to an end at the hands of her rival. She next set her sights on capturing her very first title at the Madrid Open. She made it to the championship round there for the second year in a row.

Swiatek faced defending champion Aryna Sabalenka for the title, in a rematch of last year's final. The result was almost the same as well but the Pole avoided a repeat of last year as she saved three championship points to win the match 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 (7).

Pera, meanwhile, came through the qualifying rounds of the Italian Open and was drawn against her compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the first round. The former edged out the latter to claim a close first set via a tie-break.

Pera had Dolehide on the ropes in the second set, and despite her opponent's best efforts, she kept her at bay to score a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Swiatek leads Pera 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Madrid Open in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Bernarda Pera at the 2024 Miami Open.

Pera's first-round win over Dolehide was the need of the hour for her, as it was her third main draw win of the season. She dropped her serve just once during the encounter and saved eight of the nine break points that she faced.

Swiatek has now won all significant titles on red dirt after her triumph in Madrid over the past weekend. It was her 20th career title and her third of the season.

Pera played her first WTA match on clay in 2018 and has amassed a 42-29 record since then. Swiatek, meanwhile, contested her first main draw match on the surface in 2019 and has notched up an impressive 71-10 record.

Swiatek is without a doubt the best clay-court player of her generation and is on track to be one of the best-ever on the surface as well. She's the overwhelming favorite to win these early round matches and a loss would be considered quite the upset.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.