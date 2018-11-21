×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Italian players banned for match-fixing in 2011

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    21 Nov 2018, 22:30 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Two Italian tennis players who previously were ranked in the top 50 have been banned for match-fixing at an ATP event in Barcelona in 2011.

Daniele Bracciali, who is still an active player, was banned for life and fined $250,000. Potito Starace, who has retired, was banned from any future involvement in the sport for 10 years and fined $100,000.

The Tennis Integrity Unit announced the sanctions on Wednesday, following a disciplinary hearing in September.

The TIU says both players were found guilty of two breaches of anti-corruption rules. One relates to contriving the outcome of matches and the other relates to facilitating betting on matches.

The 40-year-old Bracciali is currently ranked No. 100 in doubles and had a career-high singles ranking of No. 49 in 2006. The 37-year-old Starace reached a career-best singles ranking of No. 27 in 2007.

As a doubles team, they reached the semifinals at the 2012 French Open.

Associated Press
NEWS
Tennis: 5 great players who never won Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
4 notable Tennis players who retired in 2018
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 5 players with the most Grand Slam...
RELATED STORY
5 instances of tennis players getting disqualified 
RELATED STORY
Tennis: 5 noteworthy players who never won the French Open
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 players who were ranked ATP No. 1 for...
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 5 noteworthy achievements of Agnieszka...
RELATED STORY
5 shocking defeats suffered by Roger Federer in 2018
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: Top 5 players with most Grand Slams
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis : 5 Youngest French Open Champions in Open...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us