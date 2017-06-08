It's not about the slam numbers - Murray on his tussle with Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray have won three grand slams apiece and they meet in the French Open semi-final on Friday.

by Omnisport News 08 Jun 2017, 15:20 IST

Stan Wawrinka (left) and Andy Murray

Andy Murray insists he is not comparing the size of his grand slam trophy collection with that of French Open semi-final opponent Stan Wawrinka.

The two are tied on three major honours apiece ahead of Friday's Roland Garros showdown, which is a repeat of the 2016 last-four clash that Murray won in four sets.

Murray – who has never won the French Open – sits top of the world rankings and is generally considered in a different class to the Swiss, but he has great respect for his opponent.

"Trying to win tournaments I've never won before is a huge motivation, but I'm not trying to compete with Stan Wawrinka in terms of the numbers," Murray wrote in his BBC Sport column.

"I know Stan – who I face in the semi-final on Friday – and I have both won three grand slams, but I don't compare myself with other players in that sense. It's not what I'm playing for.

"Over the last few years Stan has played great in the slams, he's been very consistent.

"In the US Open final last year he definitely deserved to win [against Novak Djokovic]. I also think when he played the French Open final here with Novak Djokovic, he played extremely well.

"He deserves the titles that he's got, but his success doesn't affect how I feel about mine.

"Whether it's Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak or Stan, I don't need to think about the amount of slams they have for any motivation."