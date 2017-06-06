Ivanisevic says Agassi-Djokovic partnership won't last

Andre Agassi has only just started to coach Novak Djokovic, but Goran Ivanisevic said: "I don't think it's going to last."

by Omnisport News 06 Jun 2017, 16:07 IST

Andre Agassi watches Novak Djokovic practice in Paris

Goran Ivanisevic does not expect Novak Djokovic's partnership with Andre Agassi to prove a long-term arrangement, due to the American's busy lifestyle.

Agassi began a coaching role with world number two Djokovic ahead of the French Open and has said he would be willing to provide further assistance at Wimbledon.

However, Ivanisevic, the 2001 champion at the All England Club, feels Agassi will be unable to commit to working with Djokovic on a permanent basis.

The Croatian, who himself split with Tomas Berdych this week, told The Tennis Podcast: "It's great to see Andre on the tour but I don't think it's going to last.

"I don't think Andre wants to be a coach. I love Andre, he's one of my favourite tennis players, but he has too many things [going on] to be a coach to somebody like Novak Djokovic.

"You need to be a coach for 20, 25 weeks, and I don't think he has three weeks free in the whole calendar year to be a coach to someone.

"I don't see Andre being a coach with how busy his life is. I see Steffi Graf [Agassi's wife and fellow tennis great] being a coach more than Andre."

Djokovic faces Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros on Tuesday, with the winner of their match likely to face nine-time champion and tournament favourite Rafael Nadal in the last four.