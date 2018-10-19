×
Ons Jabeur to play Kasatkina in Kremlin Cup final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    19 Oct 2018, 21:26 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur became the first player from her country to reach a WTA tennis final on Friday, and she will next face Daria Kasatkina for the Kremlin Cup title.

Jabeur, the 2011 junior champion at the French Open, beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Playing her seventh match in as many days after coming through qualifying, Jabeur twice was down a break in the third set before breaking Sevastova at love to take a 5-3 lead.

The 101st-ranked Jabeur is now guaranteed to surpass the previous best ranking by a woman from an Arab country. Another Tunisian, Selima Sfar, reached No. 75 in 2001.

Kasatkina, ranked 14th, beat Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-3 to advance.

Since winning her first final in April 2017, Kasatkina has lost three in a row, including at last year's Kremlin Cup.

In the men's draw, Andreas Seppi reached the semifinals in his bid for a first title since the 2012 Kremlin Cup. The Italian upset fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Seppi will next face Adrian Mannarino, who beat Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Associated Press
NEWS
